Memphis vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 14
Published 11:24 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the Florida State Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Memphis matchup.
Memphis vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Memphis vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-6.5)
|51.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-6.5)
|52.5
|-235
|+190
|bet365
|Florida State (-6.5)
|52
|-260
|+210
Memphis vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Memphis has won one game against the spread this year.
- Florida State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in 26 opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.