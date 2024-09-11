Memphis vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 14 Published 11:24 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the Florida State Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Memphis matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Memphis vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Memphis has won one game against the spread this year.

Florida State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in 26 opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.