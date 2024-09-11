Judging a book by its cover is a life mistake Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

In 1860, the English author Mary Ann Evans, using the pen name Georg Eliot, wrote in her book “The Mill on

the Floss” that “you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

In 1946, co-authors Lester Fuller and Edwin Rolfe wrote a murder mystery, “Murder in the Glass Room,” which

featured the phrase, “You can never tell a book by its cover.”

And then in 1962, a year I think is special, Bo Diddley sang “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover.”

I have never read the books above. Until today, even though it was released the year I was born, I had never

heard Mr. Diddley’s song.

Here’s the first verse: “You can’t judge an apple by looking at a tree. You can’t judge honey by looking at the

bee. You can’t judge a daughter by looking at the mother. You can’t judge a book by looking at the cover.”

The phrase in question has become a famous saying. There’s a lot of truth in it. Unfortunately, despite its

popularity and truthfulness, much judging occurs around us. Often, it isn’t even intentional, but it’s there,

nonetheless.

We judge people by the color of their skin or where they live or come from. We judge people by their

education, money, or the lack thereof. We judge people by what they drive, their clothes, or even how they

talk. Heaven help us; it can get pretty ugly, too.

My second son was born with Cerebral Palsy. Despite parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins,

and plenty of church friends who loved him, Cole lived a difficult life. He couldn’t walk, talk, read, or write like

me and you. Many people were dismissive.

Some didn’t see much value in a physically and mentally challenged kid. A few who just didn’t understand or

know how hurtful their words could be tossed “retarded” in his direction. Cole didn’t always hear it, but his

Mom and Dad were continually devastated when hearing that word.

Cole, while so functionally different than most folks, had a world of love, affection, and fun to give. His laugh

was infectious. His singing at church, while out of tune and hard to understand, was loud and passionate.

Those who took the time to know him were blessed by his spirit, laughter, and desire to tease. He left a big

hole to fill.

Don’t judge a book by its cover. If you do, you may never know what you missed.

Don’t judge a book by its cover. It probably says more about you than the one you are judging.

Blessings and peace to you and yours.

“But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or his stature because I have rejected him.

Humans do not see what the Lord sees, for humans see what is visible, but the Lord sees the heart.”” (1

Samuel‬ 16‬:7‬ CSB‬‬)