Green Wave Volleyball Published 9:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The 2024 North Delta Volleyball team is off to a good start with a 2-2 record. The team hosted Water Valley High School on Monday and won the match 3-1 (26-24, 25-27, 25-14, 25-12). The Green Wave will travel to West Memphis next Tuesday, Sept. 17, for their next competition. Team members are (front, from left) Ann Kristopher Wolfe, Mollie Vick, Anna Clay Worsham, Grace Gordon, Taylor Snider, Gracie Ucci, Izzy Kate Austin, (back) Graham Overton, Megan Michael, Emma Brown, Ava McElyea, Ella Rivers, Aubrey Claire Flautt, and Gracelyn Snider. Head coach is Laruen Lee (left) and assistant coach is Chloe Ucci (right). Not pictured are assistant coach Emily Vick and managers Brylee McCammon and Laney Taylor. (Glennie Pou)