Green Wave Softball Published 9:29 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

North Delta’s Addison Willingham slides into second in the Green Wave’s softball game against Winona Christian this week. Winona won the game 6-2. North Delta will host a tournament at their home field on campus this Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. and featuring teams from Tunica, Magnolia Heights, Pillow, DeSoto, and Marvel. (Glennie Pou)