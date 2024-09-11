Crown Club Serving By Caring Published 9:22 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Crown Club, an affiliate of the Junior Auxiliary of Batesville, is an inspiring organization made up of high school junior and senior girls from schools within the club’s service area. The young women chosen for the organization collaborate closely with the local Junior Auxiliary chapter to support and uplift the community through a range of initiatives. Their efforts extend to popular programs such as Stuff the Bus, Angel Tree, Scare on the Square, and The Grace Place, among many others. The Crown Club participants provide stuffed animals to the police department and Sheriff’s Office that help officers to reach out to children in a positive light during crisis situations. Through their enthusiasm and commitment, Crown Club members are making a significant difference in the lives of those they serve, embodying the spirit of community service and leadership in Batesville and Panola County. Club members are (front, from left) Kori Cox, Marlee Donahue, Taylor Russell, Emma Grace Neth, Ruthie Thomas, Cara Walfrup, Callee Grace Burkes, Harlee Kate Crumpler, Jenna Grace Burnett, Carrie Anna Davis, Katy Beth Stinson, (back) Taylor Snider, Gabriella Russo, Jada Bryant, Aven Cole, Kaley Ward, Emma Brown, Ava McElye, Mari Cauthen Benson, Madisyn Fondren, Sadie Bright, Shania Fondren, Mackenzie Houston, and Grady Beck Wilson. Not pictured are Kailey McKinney, Kadynce Johnson, Chaney Beth Hannaford, and Hannah Grace Sprouse. Crown Club officers are President Katy Beth Stinson, Vice President Callee Grace Burkes, Secretary Ava McElyea, Treasurer Ruthie Thomas, and Reporter Taylor Russell. (Contributed)