Corps issues update on Arkabutla Dam
Published 9:58 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
News Release
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District continues to advance interim risk
reduction measures at Arkabutla Dam that are scheduled to be completed by late September..
These measures include adding piezometers to increase real-time monitoring of groundwater
pressure and installing relief wells to relieve water pressure and to allow excess water to be
diverted safely.
A Dam Safety Modification Study (DSMS) is also underway. The risk reduction measures and
the DSMS are in response to an emergency declaration issued in March 2023, when a depression
was discovered near the toe of the dam.
The long-term solution will likely be substantial, leading to lengthy design and construction
periods, possibly up to 9-12 years. It is expected that the pool level at the Dam will be
maintained at 204’ throughout the IRRM, the DSMS, and until the long-term solution is
complete.
Recreational activities at Arkabutla Lake will continue during this time such as the annual
archery hunt, Outdoor Recreation Day, and MS Wildlife’s Truck or Treat in October, the
physically challenged hunt in December, youth waterfowl hunt, youth squirrel hunt, and Bald
Eagle survey in January, youth racoon hunt in February, and more.