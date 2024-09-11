Corps issues update on Arkabutla Dam Published 9:58 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Corps issues update on Arkabutla Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District continues to advance interim risk

reduction measures at Arkabutla Dam that are scheduled to be completed by late September..

These measures include adding piezometers to increase real-time monitoring of groundwater

pressure and installing relief wells to relieve water pressure and to allow excess water to be

diverted safely.

A Dam Safety Modification Study (DSMS) is also underway. The risk reduction measures and

the DSMS are in response to an emergency declaration issued in March 2023, when a depression

was discovered near the toe of the dam.

The long-term solution will likely be substantial, leading to lengthy design and construction

periods, possibly up to 9-12 years. It is expected that the pool level at the Dam will be

maintained at 204’ throughout the IRRM, the DSMS, and until the long-term solution is

complete.

Recreational activities at Arkabutla Lake will continue during this time such as the annual

archery hunt, Outdoor Recreation Day, and MS Wildlife’s Truck or Treat in October, the

physically challenged hunt in December, youth waterfowl hunt, youth squirrel hunt, and Bald

Eagle survey in January, youth racoon hunt in February, and more.