Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Wake Forest vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Sept. 14
Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) will clash in a matchup at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest?
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction:
Ole Miss 34, Wake Forest 24
- Ole Miss is -2174 on the moneyline, and Wake Forest is +1042.
- Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Rebels have played 24 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2174 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Wake Forest lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Demon Deacons have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1042.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 95.6% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Wake Forest (+22.5)
- Ole Miss has two wins versus the spread in two games this season.
- The Rebels are 24-0 ATS when favored by 22.5 points or more this season.
- Wake Forest is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (64.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 101.5 points per game, 37.0 points more than the point total of 64.5 for this contest.
Key Stats Splits
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.3
|61.3
|Implied Total AVG
|53.0
|53.0
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Wake Forest
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.0
|53.0
|Implied Total AVG
|34.5
|34.5
|ATS Record
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.