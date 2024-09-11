Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Wake Forest vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Sept. 14 Published 9:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) will clash in a matchup at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Ole Miss 34, Wake Forest 24

Ole Miss 34, Wake Forest 24 Ole Miss is -2174 on the moneyline, and Wake Forest is +1042.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Rebels have played 24 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2174 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Wake Forest lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Demon Deacons have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1042.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 95.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wake Forest (+22.5)



Ole Miss has two wins versus the spread in two games this season.

The Rebels are 24-0 ATS when favored by 22.5 points or more this season.

Wake Forest is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64.5)

Under (64.5) Together, the two teams combine for 101.5 points per game, 37.0 points more than the point total of 64.5 for this contest.

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 61.3 Implied Total AVG 53.0 53.0 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Wake Forest Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.0 53.0 Implied Total AVG 34.5 34.5 ATS Record 0-1-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

