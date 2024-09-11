Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Memphis vs. Florida State Game – Saturday, Sept. 14 Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Florida State Seminoles (0-2) will battle the Memphis Tigers (2-0) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Florida State?

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Memphis vs. Florida State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction:

Florida State 28, Memphis 21

Florida State 28, Memphis 21 Florida State is -257 on the moneyline, and Memphis is +205.

Florida State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Seminoles have played 26 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -257 or shorter, and came up short in each game.

Memphis will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +205.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 72.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-6.5)



So far this season Florida State is winless versus the spread.

The Seminoles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in 26 chances.

Memphis has one win against the spread in one games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52)

Under (52) The total for the contest of 52 is four points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (17 points per game) and Memphis (39 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Florida State Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.0 51.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.5 34.0 33.0 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.0 56.0 Implied Total AVG 37.0 37.0 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

