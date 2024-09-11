Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Sept. 3

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, 40 year old female has fallen.

London Cove, 75 year old female has low blood pressure.

Bethlehem Cove, county requesting first responders, negative contact with any county fire

department.

Armstrong St., 84 year old patient needs lift assist.

I-55 on-ramp at Hwy. 6, man is bleeding from head, was struck by a pontoon boat.

Van Voris St., Corner Store, female is going into labor, no ambulance is available for this call.

MLK Dr., 46 year old female has chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pollard St., residential fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.

Sept. 4

Smith Cleaners, fire.

Brewer Rd., 1 year old burned with hot water.

Sept. 5

Rawson St., 65 year old female shaking and feeling sick, Lifeguard is en route.

Lester St., 82 year old male has stomach pain.

Draper St., 42 year old expecting female advises her baby is not moving.

Everett St., structure fire, caller advises vehicle is next to burning house.

Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing, LIfeguard has been toned.

Sept. 6

Tiger Dr., South Panola football field, 14 year old male has broken ankle.

Lester St., 35 year old female almost fainted.

Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, 31 year old male is unresponsive, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Sept. 7

Hwy. 6 & Mt. Olivet Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Vance St., structure fire.

Eureka St., 81 year old female needs assistance setting up oxygen machine.

Lester St., caller advises there is smoke inside the apartment building and alarms are going off.

Sept. 8

Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 26 year old female has altered level of consciousness, no

ambulances are available.

Normandy Ave., residential fire alarm.

Broad St., 35 year old female has high blood pressure and is dizzy.

West St., 84 year old female requesting assisting checking vitals.

Bethlehem Rd., two car vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard is en route.

Martinez St., 62 year old patient with possible stroke.

Sept. 9

Boothe St., 50 year old female is dehydrated, hasn’t eaten in three days.

Dickey Drive, 42 year old female has pain from a previous wreck.

West St., fire alarm.

Pollard St., 50 year old male with difficulty breathing.

West St., fire alarm.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

Shamrock Dr., 73 year old female with possible stroke.

Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, 21 year old female having a seizure, Lifeguard has been toned.

King St., male subject advises he has been shot, Lifeguard has been toned, BPD also en route.