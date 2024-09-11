Air Force Academy Band performing here Thursday

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Staff reports

The Air Force Academy Band will perform at the High Panola High School gym on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.

The band is a seven piece band and will perform a variety of music (Motown, R&B, Pop, Country, etc.). The performance is an excellent opportunity to expose students to potential future opportunities.  

After the performance, students will have an opportunity to meet and talk with band members as well as other recruiters. The performance is free and open to the public.  People interested in attending the performance, should arrive at the  High School by 9:30 a.m.  

