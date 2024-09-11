AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Week 3 of the 2024 college football season features 12 games involving AAC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Coastal Carolina -17.5 against Temple as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Coastal Carolina vs. Temple matchup.

Best Week 3 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Coastal Carolina -17.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Coastal Carolina by 28.2 points

Coastal Carolina by 28.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: North Texas +9.5 vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Texas Tech Red Raiders

North Texas Mean Green at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 0.5 points

North Texas by 0.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at East Carolina Pirates

Appalachian State Mountaineers at East Carolina Pirates Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 6.4 points

East Carolina by 6.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 4:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Houston -4 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Houston Cougars

Rice Owls at Houston Cougars Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Houston by 12.7 points

Houston by 12.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +20.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 12.1 points

Oklahoma State by 12.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 3 AAC Total Bets

Over 51.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Temple

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls Projected Total: 66.8 points

66.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 57.5 – South Florida vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

South Florida Bulls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Total: 44.5 points

44.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 60 – UAB vs. Arkansas

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks

UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 54 points

54 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 4:15 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 44.5 – Rice vs. Houston

Matchup: Rice Owls at Houston Cougars

Rice Owls at Houston Cougars Projected Total: 39.5 points

39.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. Texas

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Longhorns

UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 49.5 points

49.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 3 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 2-0 (1-0 AAC) 33.0 / 7.0 440.5 / 258.5 Navy 2-0 (1-0 AAC) 43.5 / 16.0 423.0 / 324.5 East Carolina 2-0 (0-0 AAC) 31.0 / 8.5 486.0 / 200.5 Memphis 2-0 (0-0 AAC) 39.0 / 8.5 369.5 / 218.0 North Texas 2-0 (0-0 AAC) 43.5 / 29.0 527.0 / 415.0 Rice 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 41.5 / 20.5 403.5 / 247.0 South Florida 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 32.0 / 22.5 356.0 / 281.5 Tulane 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 39.5 / 17.0 481.5 / 298.5 Tulsa 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 43.0 / 28.0 492.0 / 311.0 UAB 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 23.5 / 17.5 388.0 / 236.5 UTSA 1-1 (0-0 AAC) 19.0 / 32.5 375.0 / 378.5 Charlotte 0-2 (0-0 AAC) 13.5 / 34.0 341.0 / 453.5 Florida Atlantic 0-2 (0-1 AAC) 8.5 / 20.0 241.5 / 371.0 Temple 0-2 (0-1 AAC) 7.0 / 44.5 254.5 / 393.5

