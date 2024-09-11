AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Week 3 of the 2024 college football season features 12 games involving AAC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Coastal Carolina -17.5 against Temple as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Coastal Carolina vs. Temple matchup.
Best Week 3 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Coastal Carolina -17.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Coastal Carolina by 28.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: North Texas +9.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 0.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 6.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Pick: Houston -4 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Houston by 12.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: Tulsa +20.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma State by 12.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Best Week 3 AAC Total Bets
Over 51.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Temple
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 66.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Under 57.5 – South Florida vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 44.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Under 60 – UAB vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 54 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 44.5 – Rice vs. Houston
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 39.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. Texas
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 49.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 3 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|2-0 (1-0 AAC)
|33.0 / 7.0
|440.5 / 258.5
|Navy
|2-0 (1-0 AAC)
|43.5 / 16.0
|423.0 / 324.5
|East Carolina
|2-0 (0-0 AAC)
|31.0 / 8.5
|486.0 / 200.5
|Memphis
|2-0 (0-0 AAC)
|39.0 / 8.5
|369.5 / 218.0
|North Texas
|2-0 (0-0 AAC)
|43.5 / 29.0
|527.0 / 415.0
|Rice
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|41.5 / 20.5
|403.5 / 247.0
|South Florida
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|32.0 / 22.5
|356.0 / 281.5
|Tulane
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|39.5 / 17.0
|481.5 / 298.5
|Tulsa
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|43.0 / 28.0
|492.0 / 311.0
|UAB
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|23.5 / 17.5
|388.0 / 236.5
|UTSA
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|19.0 / 32.5
|375.0 / 378.5
|Charlotte
|0-2 (0-0 AAC)
|13.5 / 34.0
|341.0 / 453.5
|Florida Atlantic
|0-2 (0-1 AAC)
|8.5 / 20.0
|241.5 / 371.0
|Temple
|0-2 (0-1 AAC)
|7.0 / 44.5
|254.5 / 393.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.