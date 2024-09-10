WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 9
Published 12:38 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
If you’re planning to bet on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve come to the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 9
Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (159.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 83, Dream 76
How to Watch
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-9)
- Total Pick: Under (170.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 90, Wings 78
How to Watch
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-10)
- Total Pick: Over (158.5)
- Prediction: Sun 85, Sparks 74
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
