Vikings, Cowboys, Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Published 6:18 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

As we enter Week 2 of the NFL season, which team sits on top? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 28-6 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: 49ers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 33-17 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 16-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 18-10 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Broncos
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 16-10 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Seahawks
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 29-27 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Bears
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 26-20 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Cardinals
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 34-28 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Dolphins
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 29-27 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Packers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Bills
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 16-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Chiefs
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 22-10 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Panthers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 33-17 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 27-20 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Bengals
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 32-19 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Vikings
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 37-20 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Texans
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 26-20 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 18-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Eagles
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 47-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Cowboys
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 28-6 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Commanders
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1300
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 34-29 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Falcons
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 26-20 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Patriots
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 34-29 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Browns
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Jets
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 27-20 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Raiders
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 2-14-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 26-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 34-28 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Rams
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 22-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Ravens
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 0-16-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 32-19 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: @ Titans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 37-20 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Giants
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 0-17
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 47-10 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 2 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

