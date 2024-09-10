MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 10
Published 5:33 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
There are several strong matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If you’re seeking additional betting info for today’s MLB action, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 10
Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +150
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 4, Rays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Rays (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +120
- Total: 9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-145) over the Marlins (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Colorado Rockies (54-90) at Detroit Tigers (73-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-175) over the Rockies (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 5.4 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-135) over the Nationals (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.04 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (15-8, 3.05 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +110
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 6, Blue Jays 5
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-130) over the Blue Jays (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +100
- Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-120) over the Orioles (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 9.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-5, 3.49 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Angels (+200)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.08 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -225
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +180
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-225) over the White Sox (+180)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +110
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-130) over the Reds (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Athletics 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-185) over the Athletics (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +125
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-150) over the Rangers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55 ERA)
San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +100
- Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-120) over the Padres (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-125) over the Giants (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-175) over the Cubs (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.