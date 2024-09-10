MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 10 Published 5:33 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you’re seeking additional betting info for today’s MLB action, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 10

Tampa Bay Rays (71-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (86-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185

Phillies -185 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +150

Rays +150 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 4, Rays 3

Phillies 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Rays (+150)

Phillies (-185) over the Rays (+150) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA)

Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.9 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-90) at Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -145

Pirates -145 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +120

Marlins +120 Total: 9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4

Pirates 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-145) over the Marlins (+120)

Pirates (-145) over the Marlins (+120) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA)

Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (54-90) at Detroit Tigers (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -175

Tigers -175 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +145

Rockies +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 4

Tigers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-175) over the Rockies (+145)

Tigers (-175) over the Rockies (+145) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA)

Keider Montero (4-6, 5.47 ERA) Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 5.4 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (78-66) at Washington Nationals (64-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135

Braves -135 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +115

Nationals +115 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Nationals 4

Braves 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-135) over the Nationals (+115)

Braves (-135) over the Nationals (+115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA) Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.04 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (79-66) at New York Yankees (83-61)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145

Yankees -145 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +120

Royals +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4

Yankees 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120)

Yankees (-145) over the Royals (+120) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (15-8, 3.05 ERA)

New York Mets (79-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -130

Mets -130 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +110

Blue Jays +110 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Mets 6, Blue Jays 5

Mets 6, Blue Jays 5 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-130) over the Blue Jays (+110)

Mets (-130) over the Blue Jays (+110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (82-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -120

Red Sox -120 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +100

Orioles +100 Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5

Red Sox 6, Orioles 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-120) over the Orioles (+100)

Red Sox (-120) over the Orioles (+100) Total Pick: Over 9.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (7-5, 3.49 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (60-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250

Twins -250 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200

Angels +200 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4

Twins 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Angels (+200)

Twins (-250) over the Angels (+200) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (14-8, 4.05 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (82-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-112)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -225

Guardians -225 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +180

White Sox +180 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, White Sox 4

Guardians 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-225) over the White Sox (+180)

Guardians (-225) over the White Sox (+180) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (70-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +110

Reds +110 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4

Cardinals 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-130) over the Reds (+110)

Cardinals (-130) over the Reds (+110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA)

Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.07 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-1, 0.87 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (62-82) at Houston Astros (77-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -185

Astros -185 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150

Athletics +150 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Athletics 4

Astros 5, Athletics 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-185) over the Athletics (+150)

Astros (-185) over the Athletics (+150) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA) Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-74) at Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -150

Diamondbacks -150 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +125

Rangers +125 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-150) over the Rangers (+125)

Diamondbacks (-150) over the Rangers (+125) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA)

Zac Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55 ERA)

San Diego Padres (81-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120

Mariners -120 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +100

Padres +100 Total: 7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Padres 4

Mariners 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-120) over the Padres (+100)

Mariners (-120) over the Padres (+100) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA)

George Kirby (11-10, 3.61 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.51 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -125

Brewers -125 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +105

Giants +105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4

Brewers 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-125) over the Giants (+105)

Brewers (-125) over the Giants (+105) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (74-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -175

Dodgers -175 Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +145

Cubs +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Cubs 4

Dodgers 5, Cubs 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-175) over the Cubs (+145)

Dodgers (-175) over the Cubs (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA)

