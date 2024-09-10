How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 9 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule features three games, including a matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season. Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV

NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

