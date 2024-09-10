How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 10
Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024
The Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream is one of three solid options on today’s WNBA slate for you to watch.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.