How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 10 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

The Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream is one of three solid options on today’s WNBA slate for you to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV

NBA TV, BSNX, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.