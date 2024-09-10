How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 10 Published 6:07 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 24th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in baseball, slugging .389.

The Cardinals are 13th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 24th in runs scored with 592 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.19 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 19th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.07 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Pallante has recorded five quality starts this year.

Pallante will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He’s averaging 3.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2024 Brewers W 7-4 Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners L 6-1 Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners W 2-0 Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners L 10-4 Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds – Home Lance Lynn – 9/12/2024 Reds – Home Sonny Gray – 9/13/2024 Blue Jays – Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays – Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays – Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez

