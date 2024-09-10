Cardinals vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 10 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

When the St. Louis Cardinals (72-71) and Cincinnati Reds (70-75) meet in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Andre Pallante will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Rhett Lowder to the mound. The game will begin at 7:45 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals, at -130, are the favorites in this matchup, while the Reds are underdogs at +110. The over/under for this game is 8. The odds to eclipse the over are -110, while the odds are -110 to go under.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +110

Reds +110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Pallante (6-7 with a 4.07 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.

In his last time out on Monday, Sept. 2, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Pallante has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Pallante is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in MLB play with 147 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 21st in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Cardinals are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.