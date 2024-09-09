Waikiki Colocasia elephant ear brings tropical beauty Published 8:05 am Monday, September 9, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Adding a tropical feel to your garden is like creating a lush escape right at home.

With the right plants, you can transform your outdoor space into a mini paradise full of bold colors, dramatic foliage and exotic textures. Tropical plants bring a sense of adventure and tranquility, turning even the simplest garden into a getaway where you can relax and unwind.

Whether you live in a warm climate or just want to bring a bit of the tropics to your backyard, incorporating certain plants can instantly elevate the atmosphere to a unique and inviting retreat.

When I first saw the Royal Hawaiian Waikiki Colocasia, I knew it was something special. This wasn’t just another plant for the garden — it was a real showpiece. It is an elephant ear plant with large, heart-shaped leaves that are big and beautifully colorful.

As the plant matures, its robust stems provide a sturdy foundation for the foliage to unfurl and expand. Each leaf has its own mix of colors and patterns. The glossy surfaces catch the light in a way that makes them seem to glow when the sun hits them just right.

The leaves are deep emerald green, creamy ivory and striking burgundy. Each color stands out distinctly, yet they all come together in a seamless harmony. I admire the intricate details of the colorful patterns and bold splotches of color.

As the plant grows, its thick, sturdy stems hold up the large leaves, creating a kind of umbrella effect. This makes the plant look even more dramatic, like a little tropical oasis of calm and beauty in the garden.

Caring for the Waikiki Colocasia is pretty straightforward.

It likes warm, humid conditions, which is easy to provide in most of the South. Keep the soil moist but not too wet and protect the leaves by giving it some shade during the hottest part of the day. Do this, and the plant will grow well and keep looking better with each season.

Fertilizing is key to keeping it vibrant and healthy. When you plant the Waikiki Colocasia, I recommend adding a balanced, slow-release fertilizer that provides the nutrients needed to thrive. Apply fertilizer every few months during the growing season to promote lush growth and the rich, deep colors that make this plant so stunning.

The Royal Hawaiian Waikiki Colocasia is nutrient-hungry, so I give them an extra boost with a liquid fertilizer every few weeks. Follow label instructions carefully to avoid overfertilizing, which can harm the plants.

I recommend you try growing a few of these plants indoors in containers to bring a tropical vibe inside. They seem to do well indoors as long as they get enough light and humidity.

The Royal Hawaiian Waikiki Colocasia has become one of my favorite elephant ear plants because it looks amazing and brings a sense of peace and beauty to everyday life.

Every time I see them, whether in the garden or inside, I feel a little bit of that tropical magic.