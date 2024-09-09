Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, September 9, 2024

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest statistical matchup

Ole Miss Wake Forest 713.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 528.5 (15th) 225.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.5 (93rd) 250.5 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.0 (61st) 463.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (5th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (12th) 3 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (62nd)

Ole Miss leaders

To go along with his 795 passing yards and 87.0% completion percentage this year, Jaxson Dart has thrown for six touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Dart has been a factor with his legs, rushing for 19 yards and two TDs in two games.

Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 205 rushing yards (9.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in two games for the Rebels.

The Rebels’ passing attack has been helped by the receiving ability of Parrish, who has caught two balls (on two targets) for 28 yards and zero touchdowns.

As part of the Rebels’ passing offense, Tre Harris has grabbed 17 balls on 20 targets for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest leaders

Hank Bachmeier has four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in two games, completing 64.3% of his throws for 666 yards (333.0 per game).

On the ground, Bachmeier has scored zero touchdowns and accumulated 27 yards.

On the ground, Demond Claiborne has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 221 yards (110.5 per game).

In the passing game, Donavon Greene has scored two TDs, hauling in 14 balls for 238 yards (119.0 per game).

