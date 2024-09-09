MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 9 Published 5:33 am Monday, September 9, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the betting odds to dissect before today’s MLB action.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 9

Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (85-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -200

Phillies -200 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +165

Rays +165 Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Rays 4

Phillies 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-200) over the Rays (+165)

Phillies (-200) over the Rays (+165) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA) Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-89) at Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -250

Pirates -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200

Marlins +200 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4

Pirates 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-250) over the Marlins (+200)

Pirates (-250) over the Marlins (+200) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA)

Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (69-75) at Atlanta Braves (78-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +135

Reds +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Reds 4

Braves 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-165) over the Reds (+135)

Braves (-165) over the Reds (+135) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (79-65) at New York Yankees (82-61)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175

Yankees -175 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +145

Royals +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4

Yankees 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Royals (+145)

Yankees (-175) over the Royals (+145) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA)

New York Mets (78-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115

Mets -115 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays -105

Blue Jays -105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under) Prediction: Mets 6, Blue Jays 5

Mets 6, Blue Jays 5 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105)

Mets (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (82-62) at Boston Red Sox (72-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -115

Red Sox -115 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles -105

Orioles -105 Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5

Red Sox 6, Orioles 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-115) over the Orioles (-105)

Red Sox (-115) over the Orioles (-105) Total Pick: Over 9.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)

Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-111)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, White Sox 4

Guardians 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA)

Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA) Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -190

Twins -190 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +155

Angels +155 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4

Twins 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-190) over the Angels (+155)

Twins (-190) over the Angels (+155) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA)

David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA) Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (73-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -200

Dodgers -200 Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +165

Cubs +165 Total: 9.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

9.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Cubs 4

Dodgers 5, Cubs 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-200) over the Cubs (+165)

Dodgers (-200) over the Cubs (+165) Total Pick: Under 9.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.6 ERA)

