MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 9
Published 5:33 am Monday, September 9, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here are the betting odds to dissect before today’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 9
Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (85-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +165
- Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-200) over the Rays (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-89) at Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +200
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-250) over the Marlins (+200)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (69-75) at Atlanta Braves (78-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-165) over the Reds (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (7-6, 3.67 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (79-65) at New York Yankees (82-61)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Royals (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA)
New York Mets (78-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays -105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 6, Blue Jays 5
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (82-62) at Boston Red Sox (72-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles -105
- Total: 9.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-115) over the Orioles (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 9.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-111)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +155
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-190) over the Angels (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (73-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +165
- Total: 9.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-200) over the Cubs (+165)
- Total Pick: Under 9.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.6 ERA)
