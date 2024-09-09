Memphis vs. Florida State Sept. 14 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, September 9, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will visit the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Memphis vs. Florida State game info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Memphis vs. Florida State statistical matchup

Florida State Memphis 292.0 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.5 (82nd) 352.5 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (20th) 59.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.0 (90th) 232.5 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (59th) 1 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (18th)

Florida State leaders

On the ground, Mario Anderson has four touchdowns and 171 yards (85.5 per game).

Also, Anderson has five catches for 27 yards and zero touchdowns.

In two games, Seth Henigan has passed for 469 yards (234.5 per game), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.7%.

On the ground, Henigan has scored zero touchdowns and picked up 24 yards.

In the passing game, Brendan Doyle has scored two TDs, hauling in three balls for 37 yards (18.5 per game).

Memphis leaders

To go along with his 465 passing yards and 58.0% completion percentage this year, D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for one touchdown against one interception.

Roydell Williams has put up 48 rushing yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown in two games for the Seminoles.

Williams has five receptions (2.5 per game) for 46 yards (23.0 per game) and zero touchdowns in two games for the Seminoles.

As part of the Seminoles’ passing offense, Kentron Poitier has caught four balls on four targets for 94 yards and one touchdown.

