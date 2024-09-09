Mary Rhyne Holley, 70

Mary Rhyne Holley, a radiant beacon of joy and warmth, transitioned from this world on Sept. 5, 2024, at the age of 70 in Southaven. Born on December 5, 1953, in West Memphis, Arkansas, Mary blossomed into a fun-loving spirit who embraced life with an unyielding passion and an infectious smile. Her laughter echoed through the rooms she graced, leaving a lasting imprint on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

For many years, Mary diligently served as a beverage manager at Goldstrike Casino in Tunica. In this role, she not only showcased her exceptional skills but also her ability to connect with others, her charisma lighting up the casino floor.

Mary held close to her heart a variety of interests that made her life a tapestry woven with adventure and love. She relished in the thrill of rafting on the Spring River, where the rush of the water mirrored her spirited approach to life. Florida vacations were cherished moments of escapism, filled with sun and laughter, while her heart found peace in the kitchen, where she cooked lovingly for her family, creating memories amidst the aroma of her culinary creations. Her zest for gambling reflected her daring nature, always seeking the next chance to embrace excitement and joy.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband and love of her life, Wesley C. “Butch” Holley of Como, who stood by her side as a steadfast partner in life’s journey. Alongside him, her sisters, Susannie Newtomce of Michigan and Jackie Pitts of West Memphis, AR, and brothers, Ray Pitts of Southaven and Mike Rhyne of West Memphis, AR. will forever remember her spirit and smile. Her cherished sister-in-laws, Dianne Watson and Faye Barnett, carry her memory as a guiding light in their lives.

Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 8, at Wells Funeral Home with interment at Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mary’s legacy of laughter, love, and living life to the fullest will forever resonate within the hearts of all who knew her. May her soul find peace as she embarks on her next adventure beyond the veil.