How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:18 am Monday, September 9, 2024
Today’s MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 9
Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (85-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Cole Sulser (0-0, 4.35 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-89) at Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (69-75) at Atlanta Braves (78-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (7-6, 3.67 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (79-65) at New York Yankees (82-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA)
New York Mets (78-65) at Toronto Blue Jays (68-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (82-62) at Boston Red Sox (72-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-111)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-84) at Minnesota Twins (76-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (73-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.67 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.6 ERA)
