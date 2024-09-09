Barbara McDaniel, 85 Published 9:22 am Monday, September 9, 2024

Barbara McDaniel, 85, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the Tallahatchie General Hospital-Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

Funeral services for Barbara were held Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

Barbara was born on June 12, 1939 in Lambert to the late Kenneth Alexander Mitchell and Aileen Pollock Mitchell. She was strong in her faith in Christ, worshipping as a lifelong member at First Baptist Church in Batesville.

For many years, Barbara worked as the clerk at Mettesave Pharmacy, where her friendly nature allowed her to connect with countless people. In her role, she never met a stranger and took great joy in engaging with the people she served. Her laughter and kindness created an atmosphere of warmth that made the pharmacy a welcoming place for all.

An avid reader and gardening enthusiast, Barbara possessed a remarkable green thumb that allowed her to cultivate a beautiful array of plants. Her love for nature and literature gave Barbara great joy.

Barbara cherished her family dearly, placing them at the center of her life. Her memories are filled with love and devotion, and she instilled these values in the lives of those around her.

The family she leaves behind includes her daughters, Sherry M. Sullivan (Stephen), Natalie M. Evans (Mike), and Paula M. Williams (Jimmy) all of Batesville; her siblings, Shelby Hanks of Murphreesboro, TN, Betty Applewhite of Batesville, Randy Mitchell of Crowder, Wanda Walters of Batesville, and Janet Helmes of Senatobia; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is welcomed into heaven by her husband, Clarence McDaniel; her son, Bob “Lucky” Liston; and one sister, Glynda Haley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s name can be made to The Grace Place, 209 Petit St. Batesville, MS / Donate to The Grace Place; or to the charity of your choice.