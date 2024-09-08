SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024

Seeking an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

2-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: W 48-3 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Tennessee

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

2-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th

69th Last Game Result: W 51-10 vs North Carolina State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

2-0 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

116th Last Game Result: W 31-12 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Oklahoma

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th

111th Last Game Result: W 16-12 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: Missouri

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

2-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th

129th Last Game Result: W 38-0 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

1-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th

27th Last Game Result: W 44-21 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Alabama

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st

131st Last Game Result: W 42-16 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Ole Miss

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th

130th Last Game Result: W 52-3 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: CW (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: South Carolina

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

2-0 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd

93rd Last Game Result: W 31-6 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Auburn

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

1-1 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

20th Last Game Result: L 21-14 vs California

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 11: Florida

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

1-1 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Arkansas

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7

1-1 | 3-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 58th

58th Last Game Result: L 39-31 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Texas A&M

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

1-1 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st

91st Last Game Result: W 52-10 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-1 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th

114th Last Game Result: L 31-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9

2-0 | 1-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 52nd

52nd Last Game Result: W 55-0 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-1 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th

96th Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPNU

