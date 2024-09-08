How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 8 Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will play Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 147 home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (8-10) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has 14 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Mikolas has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2024 Brewers L 9-3 Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers W 7-4 Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners L 6-1 Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners W 2-0 Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds – Home Lance Lynn – 9/12/2024 Reds – Home Sonny Gray – 9/13/2024 Blue Jays – Away Erick Fedde José Berríos 9/14/2024 Blue Jays – Away Kyle Gibson Yariel Rodriguez

