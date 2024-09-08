How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 8: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:32 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Info on live coverage of today’s MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 8

Tampa Bay Rays (70-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream:

When: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (68-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream:

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)

Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)

Washington Nationals (64-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream:

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)

Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-111) at Boston Red Sox (72-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream:

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)

Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-75) at New York Mets (78-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream:

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)

Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (85-57) at Miami Marlins (53-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream:

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33 ERA) Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (53-90) at Milwaukee Brewers (82-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream:

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-66) at Kansas City Royals (78-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)

Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (72-71) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream:

When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)

New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream:

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-83) at Texas Rangers (69-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream:

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA) Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (72-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream:

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

San Francisco Giants (70-73) at San Diego Padres (81-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream:

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA) Giants Starter: Spencer Bivens (3-1, 2.86 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-61) at Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream:

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-64) at Houston Astros (77-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)

Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

