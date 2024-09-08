How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 1 with a free Fubo trial

NFL fans, would you like to kick back and enjoy seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks? You need NFL RedZone. RedZone gives you every touchdown from all the afternoon games each Sunday, plus live coverage of the key drives and big moments. You’ll see all the best action from each matchup without having to change the channel, so read on to see what’s on tap today on RedZone.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-3.5)
Total: 49		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-6.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 48.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Saints (-4)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-6)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 40		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

