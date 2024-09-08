Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Preview for Sept. 8 Published 12:24 am Sunday, September 8, 2024

On Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET, the Seattle Mariners (72-71) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (72-70) at Busch Stadium. Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while Miles Mikolas will take the hill for the Cardinals.

At -125, the Mariners are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game against the Cardinals (+105). The total for this game has been listed at 7.5.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -125

Mariners -125 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105

Cardinals +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (8-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the New York Yankees.

In 28 starts this season, he’s earned 14 quality starts.

In 28 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made 28 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 588 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.