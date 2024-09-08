AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 3 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024

Searching for an updated view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

2-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th

89th Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Memphis

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

2-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: W 38-17 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

1-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th

19th Last Game Result: L 34-27 vs Kansas State

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: UTSA

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

1-1 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th

35th Last Game Result: L 49-10 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: East Carolina

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

2-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

44th Last Game Result: W 20-14 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: North Texas

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

2-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th

100th Last Game Result: W 35-20 vs Stephen F. Austin

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Navy

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

2-0 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th

127th Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th

26th Last Game Result: L 24-7 vs Army

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Tulsa

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6

1-1 | 4-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th

67th Last Game Result: L 28-24 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Rice

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

1-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

30th Last Game Result: W 69-7 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: Charlotte

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: L 38-20 vs North Carolina

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: South Florida

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-1 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th

85th Last Game Result: L 42-16 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: UAB

Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-1 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th

65th Last Game Result: L 32-6 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Temple

Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12

0-2 | 0-12 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

50th Last Game Result: L 38-11 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 3 Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.