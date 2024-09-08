AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Searching for an updated view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.



AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Memphis

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-17 vs Troy

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Tulane

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-27 vs Kansas State



Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: UTSA

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
  • Last Game Result: L 49-10 vs Texas State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-14 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Appalachian State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: North Texas

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-20 vs Stephen F. Austin



Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Navy

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-7 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Florida International
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-24 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Oklahoma State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Rice

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
  • Last Game Result: W 69-7 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Houston
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
  • Last Game Result: L 38-20 vs North Carolina



Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: South Florida

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
  • Last Game Result: L 42-16 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Southern Miss
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
  • Last Game Result: L 32-6 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Temple

  • Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
  • Last Game Result: L 38-11 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 3 Opponent: Coastal Carolina
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+



