AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 3
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 8, 2024
Searching for an updated view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
- Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Memphis
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: W 38-17 vs Troy
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
- Last Game Result: L 34-27 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 4: UTSA
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
- Last Game Result: L 49-10 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: East Carolina
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: W 20-14 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: North Texas
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th
- Last Game Result: W 35-20 vs Stephen F. Austin
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Navy
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
- Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
- Last Game Result: L 24-7 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 9: Tulsa
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th
- Last Game Result: L 28-24 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Rice
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
- Last Game Result: W 69-7 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11: Charlotte
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: L 38-20 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: South Florida
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
- Last Game Result: L 42-16 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Southern Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: UAB
- Current Record: 1-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th
- Last Game Result: L 32-6 vs Louisiana-Monroe
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Temple
- Current Record: 0-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: L 38-11 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 3 Opponent: Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
