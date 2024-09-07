WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 7 Published 8:38 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 7

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+8.5)

Mystics (+8.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Lynx 84, Mystics 77

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)

Liberty (-3.5) Total Pick: Under (167.5)

Under (167.5) Prediction: Liberty 86, Aces 79

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Dream (+6.5)

Dream (+6.5) Total Pick: Under (169.5)

Under (169.5) Prediction: Fever 85, Dream 79

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (-1)

Sky (-1) Total Pick: Under (169.5)

Under (169.5) Prediction: Sky 87, Wings 81

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) Total Pick: Over (158.5)

Over (158.5) Prediction: Sun 85, Sparks 75

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

