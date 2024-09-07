WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 7

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 7

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mystics (+8.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (161.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 84, Mystics 77

How to Watch

  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (167.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 86, Aces 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Dream (+6.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (169.5)
  • Prediction: Fever 85, Dream 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sky (-1)
  • Total Pick: Under (169.5)
  • Prediction: Sky 87, Wings 81

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The U and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (-8.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (158.5)
  • Prediction: Sun 85, Sparks 75

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

