WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, Sept. 6 Published 4:40 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA game? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in the lone matchup of the day.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 6

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-5.5)

Storm (-5.5) Total Pick: Over (163.5)

Over (163.5) Prediction: Storm 87, Mercury 77

How to Watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

