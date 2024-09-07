Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 1:54 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Boyd a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Boyd’s stats last season featured 67 grabs for 667 yards and two TDs, averaging 39.2 yards, and he was on the end of 98 targets.

In two of 17 games last year, Boyd had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Tyler Boyd Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 2 1 4 0

