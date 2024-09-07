Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 1? Published 1:55 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

In the Week 1 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tony Pollard find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he’s a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Last year, Pollard ran for 1,005 yards on 252 attempts, averaging 59.1 yards per game, with six TDs. Pollard also amassed 18.3 receiving yards per game, with 55 catches for 311 yards.

He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in five games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Tony Pollard Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 @Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 @Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 @Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 @Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 @Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 @Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 12 38 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Lions 16 49 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 17 70 1 2 16 0 Wild Card @Packers 15 56 1 7 29 0

