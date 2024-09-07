Titans vs. Bears Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 1 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Our computer model projects a victory for the Chicago Bears when they face the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET — for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Bears ranked 20th in total offense (323.2 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (324.2 yards allowed per game) last year. The Titans put up 17.9 points per game offensively last year (27th in NFL), and they surrendered 21.6 points per game (16th) on defense.

Titans vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Under (44.5) Bears 24, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Titans were an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

A total of six of Tennessee games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 3.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games last season (40.7).

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Chicago compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Bears covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Chicago games.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 1.6 more than the average point total for Bears games a year ago.

Titans vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bears 21.2 22.3 24.9 19.9 17.9 24.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

