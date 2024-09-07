SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024 Published 5:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Week 2 college football schedule included 15 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Texas vs. Michigan | Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State | McNeese vs. Texas A&M | Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia | California vs. Auburn | South Carolina vs. Kentucky | Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss | Buffalo vs. Missouri

SEC Scores | Week 2

Texas 31 – Michigan 12

Texas covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS)

Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Gunnar Helm (7 TAR, 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Michigan Top Performers

Passing: Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS)

Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS) Receiving: Colston Loveland (11 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Michigan 389 Total Yards 284 246 Passing Yards 204 143 Rushing Yards 80 0 Turnovers 3

Oklahoma State 39 – Arkansas 31

Arkansas covered the 10-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 61.5-point total.

Oklahoma State Top Performers

Passing: Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brennan Presley (19 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Oklahoma State 648 Total Yards 385 416 Passing Yards 326 232 Rushing Yards 59 2 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M 52 – McNeese 10

McNeese covered the 48.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.

Texas A&M Top Performers

Passing: Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs)

Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cyrus Allen (7 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

McNeese Top Performers

Passing: Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS)

Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Jer’Michael Carter (5 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

McNeese Texas A&M 279 Total Yards 529 99 Passing Yards 196 180 Rushing Yards 333 2 Turnovers 0

Georgia 48 – Tennessee Tech 3

Tennessee Tech covered the 54.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 67.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (18-for-25, 242 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carson Beck (18-for-25, 242 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Trevor Etienne (5 ATT, 78 YDS)

Trevor Etienne (5 ATT, 78 YDS) Receiving: Arian Smith (6 TAR, 4 REC, 73 YDS, 1 TD)

Tennessee Tech Top Performers

Passing: Jordyn Potts (5-for-8, 18 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jordyn Potts (5-for-8, 18 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Aidan Littles (6 ATT, 45 YDS)

Aidan Littles (6 ATT, 45 YDS) Receiving: DJ Linkins (1 TAR, 1 REC, 12 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tennessee Tech Georgia 134 Total Yards 498 18 Passing Yards 332 116 Rushing Yards 166 1 Turnovers 0

California 21 – Auburn 14

California won as a 12-point underdog. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

California Top Performers

Passing: Fernando Mendoza (25-for-36, 233 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Fernando Mendoza (25-for-36, 233 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaivian Thomas (8 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaivian Thomas (8 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jonathan Brady (4 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (14-for-27, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs)

Payton Thorne (14-for-27, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 68 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Cam Coleman (6 TAR, 2 REC, 53 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

California Auburn 332 Total Yards 286 233 Passing Yards 165 99 Rushing Yards 121 0 Turnovers 5

South Carolina 31 – Kentucky 6

South Carolina won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 41.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (11-for-15, 159 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

LaNorris Sellers (11-for-15, 159 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (13 ATT, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Raheim Sanders (13 ATT, 54 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (4 TAR, 3 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Top Performers

Passing: Brock Vandagriff (3-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Brock Vandagriff (3-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Demie Sumo (17 ATT, 70 YDS)

Demie Sumo (17 ATT, 70 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 2 REC, 36 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Kentucky 252 Total Yards 183 166 Passing Yards 44 86 Rushing Yards 139 1 Turnovers 2

Ole Miss 52 – Middle Tennessee 3

Ole Miss covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 62.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-27, 377 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (25-for-27, 377 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (14 ATT, 165 YDS, 4 TDs)

Henry Parrish Jr. (14 ATT, 165 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Tre Harris (10 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS)

Middle Tennessee Top Performers

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (21-for-33, 209 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nicholas Vattiato (21-for-33, 209 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Terry Wilkins (7 ATT, 19 YDS)

Terry Wilkins (7 ATT, 19 YDS) Receiving: Holden Willis (13 TAR, 7 REC, 94 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Middle Tennessee Ole Miss 279 Total Yards 655 251 Passing Yards 397 28 Rushing Yards 258 2 Turnovers 0

Missouri 38 – Buffalo 0

Missouri covered the 32.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (28-for-36, 228 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Brady Cook (28-for-36, 228 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Nate Noel (12 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)

Nate Noel (12 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Theo Wease (14 TAR, 13 REC, 149 YDS)

Buffalo Top Performers

Passing: CJ Ogbonna (6-for-20, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

CJ Ogbonna (6-for-20, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jacqez Barksdale (15 ATT, 67 YDS)

Jacqez Barksdale (15 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Victor Snow (10 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Buffalo Missouri 169 Total Yards 518 55 Passing Yards 263 114 Rushing Yards 255 1 Turnovers 1

SEC Games Next Week

No. 18 LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at Wisconsin Badgers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boston College Eagles at No. 9 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tulane Green Wave at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

