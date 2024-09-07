SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024
Published 5:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
The Week 2 college football schedule included 15 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Texas vs. Michigan | Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State | McNeese vs. Texas A&M | Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia | California vs. Auburn | South Carolina vs. Kentucky | Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss | Buffalo vs. Missouri
SEC Scores | Week 2
Texas 31 – Michigan 12
Texas covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (24-for-36, 246 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ryan Wingo (1 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Gunnar Helm (7 TAR, 7 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
Michigan Top Performers
- Passing: Davis Warren (22-for-33, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Donovan Edwards (8 ATT, 41 YDS)
- Receiving: Colston Loveland (11 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Texas
|Michigan
|389
|Total Yards
|284
|246
|Passing Yards
|204
|143
|Rushing Yards
|80
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Oklahoma State 39 – Arkansas 31
Arkansas covered the 10-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 61.5-point total.
Oklahoma State Top Performers
- Passing: Alan Bowman (27-for-48, 326 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ollie Gordon (17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brennan Presley (19 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (26-for-45, 416 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (24 ATT, 149 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|648
|Total Yards
|385
|416
|Passing Yards
|326
|232
|Rushing Yards
|59
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M 52 – McNeese 10
McNeese covered the 48.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 56.5-point total.
Texas A&M Top Performers
- Passing: Conner Weigman (11-for-14, 125 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (9 ATT, 84 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cyrus Allen (7 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)
McNeese Top Performers
- Passing: Kamden Sixkiller (9-for-19, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Bryce Strong (6 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Jer’Michael Carter (5 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|McNeese
|Texas A&M
|279
|Total Yards
|529
|99
|Passing Yards
|196
|180
|Rushing Yards
|333
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Georgia 48 – Tennessee Tech 3
Tennessee Tech covered the 54.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 67.5-point total.
Georgia Top Performers
- Passing: Carson Beck (18-for-25, 242 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Trevor Etienne (5 ATT, 78 YDS)
- Receiving: Arian Smith (6 TAR, 4 REC, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
Tennessee Tech Top Performers
- Passing: Jordyn Potts (5-for-8, 18 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Aidan Littles (6 ATT, 45 YDS)
- Receiving: DJ Linkins (1 TAR, 1 REC, 12 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tennessee Tech
|Georgia
|134
|Total Yards
|498
|18
|Passing Yards
|332
|116
|Rushing Yards
|166
|1
|Turnovers
|0
California 21 – Auburn 14
California won as a 12-point underdog. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.
California Top Performers
- Passing: Fernando Mendoza (25-for-36, 233 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaivian Thomas (8 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jonathan Brady (4 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (14-for-27, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Cam Coleman (6 TAR, 2 REC, 53 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|California
|Auburn
|332
|Total Yards
|286
|233
|Passing Yards
|165
|99
|Rushing Yards
|121
|0
|Turnovers
|5
South Carolina 31 – Kentucky 6
South Carolina won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 41.5-point total.
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (11-for-15, 159 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (13 ATT, 54 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (4 TAR, 3 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Top Performers
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (3-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Demie Sumo (17 ATT, 70 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 2 REC, 36 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|252
|Total Yards
|183
|166
|Passing Yards
|44
|86
|Rushing Yards
|139
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Ole Miss 52 – Middle Tennessee 3
Ole Miss covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 62.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-27, 377 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (14 ATT, 165 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Tre Harris (10 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS)
Middle Tennessee Top Performers
- Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (21-for-33, 209 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Terry Wilkins (7 ATT, 19 YDS)
- Receiving: Holden Willis (13 TAR, 7 REC, 94 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Middle Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|279
|Total Yards
|655
|251
|Passing Yards
|397
|28
|Rushing Yards
|258
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Missouri 38 – Buffalo 0
Missouri covered the 32.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (28-for-36, 228 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nate Noel (12 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Theo Wease (14 TAR, 13 REC, 149 YDS)
Buffalo Top Performers
- Passing: CJ Ogbonna (6-for-20, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jacqez Barksdale (15 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Victor Snow (10 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Buffalo
|Missouri
|169
|Total Yards
|518
|55
|Passing Yards
|263
|114
|Rushing Yards
|255
|1
|Turnovers
|1
SEC Games Next Week
No. 18 LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at Wisconsin Badgers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
Boston College Eagles at No. 9 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Tulane Green Wave at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ABC
Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
