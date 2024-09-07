MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8
Published 5:34 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
Sunday’s MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Houston Astros.
Trying to find an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for all the important matchups on Sunday below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 8
Tampa Bay Rays (70-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-61)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)
Washington Nationals (63-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-165) over the Nationals (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -300
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +240
- Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-300) over the White Sox (+240)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-75) at New York Mets (78-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (85-57) at Miami Marlins (53-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +230
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-275) over the Rockies (+230)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-120) over the Twins (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +105
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)
New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +135
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (135) over the Yankees (-160)
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-175) over the Angels (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (72-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Giants ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-165) over the Guardians (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-64) at Houston Astros (77-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-155) over the Diamondbacks (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)
