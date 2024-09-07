MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 8 Published 5:34 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

Sunday’s MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Houston Astros.

Trying to find an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for all the important matchups on Sunday below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 8

Tampa Bay Rays (70-72) at Baltimore Orioles (82-61)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -210

Orioles -210 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +170

Rays +170 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4

Orioles 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170)

Orioles (-210) over the Rays (+170) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream:

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (13-7, 3.19 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-9, 4.04 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-75) at Atlanta Braves (77-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -275

Braves -275 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +225

Blue Jays +225 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

Braves 4, Blue Jays 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225)

Braves (-275) over the Blue Jays (+225) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream:

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA)

Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA)

Washington Nationals (63-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -165

Pirates -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135

Nationals +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 6, Nationals 5

Pirates 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-165) over the Nationals (+135)

Pirates (-165) over the Nationals (+135) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream:

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA)

Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (32-110) at Boston Red Sox (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -300

Red Sox -300 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +240

White Sox +240 Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4

Red Sox 6, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-300) over the White Sox (+240)

Red Sox (-300) over the White Sox (+240) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream:

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA)

Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (68-75) at New York Mets (78-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets

Mets Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4

Mets 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream:

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA)

Luis Severino (10-6, 3.84 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.48 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (85-57) at Miami Marlins (53-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Marlins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream:

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA)

Max Meyer (3-5, 5.84 ERA) Phillies Starter: Seth Johnson (0-0, 0 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -275

Brewers -275 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +230

Rockies +230 Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3

Brewers 5, Rockies 3 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-275) over the Rockies (+230)

Brewers (-275) over the Rockies (+230) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream:

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.3 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (76-65) at Kansas City Royals (77-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -120

Royals -120 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +100

Twins +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4

Royals 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-120) over the Twins (+100)

Royals (-120) over the Twins (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA)

Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.5 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (72-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -125

Cardinals -125 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +105

Mariners +105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-125)

Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-125) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream:

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.6 ERA)

New York Yankees (82-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160

Cubs -160 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +135

Yankees +135 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4

Cubs 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (135) over the Yankees (-160)

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream:

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (59-82) at Texas Rangers (68-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -175

Rangers -175 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +145

Angels +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Angels 4

Rangers 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-175) over the Angels (+145)

Rangers (-175) over the Angels (+145) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream:

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA) Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-0, 3 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (72-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5

Athletics 6, Tigers 5 Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream:

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.3 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

San Francisco Giants (69-73) at San Diego Padres (81-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres

Padres Moneyline Underdog: Giants

Giants Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4

Padres 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres () over the Giants ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream:

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (81-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -165

Dodgers -165 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +135

Guardians +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4

Dodgers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-165) over the Guardians (+135)

Dodgers (-165) over the Guardians (+135) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream:

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-64) at Houston Astros (77-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -155

Astros -155 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +125

Diamondbacks +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4

Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-155) over the Diamondbacks (+125)

Astros (-155) over the Diamondbacks (+125) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)

Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

