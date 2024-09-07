How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 7 Published 9:48 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty square off in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA slate today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT

ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U and BSSWX

The U and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

