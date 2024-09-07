How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 6
Published 5:48 am Saturday, September 7, 2024
The Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm meet in the lone matchup on the WNBA schedule today.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.