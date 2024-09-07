How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7 Published 6:10 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will play Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 146 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 586 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (8-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the New York Yankees.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Gibson has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2024 Yankees W 14-7 Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers L 9-3 Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers W 7-4 Away Steven Matz Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Colin Rea 9/6/2024 Mariners L 6-1 Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners – Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners – Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds – Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds – Home Lance Lynn – 9/12/2024 Reds – Home Sonny Gray – 9/13/2024 Blue Jays – Away Erick Fedde José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.