Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Preview for Sept. 7 Published 4:32 am Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Seattle Mariners (72-70) and the St. Louis Cardinals (71-70) will square off on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Busch Stadium, with Logan Gilbert getting the nod for the Mariners and Kyle Gibson taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Mariners (-120), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Cardinals (+100) Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120

Mariners -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: +105, Under: -125)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Gibson (8-6) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 26 starts this season.

Gibson has started 26 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 146 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 586 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

