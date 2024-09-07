AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024
Published 5:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024
AAC teams were in action for 12 games in the Week 2 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Troy vs. Memphis | Army vs. Florida Atlantic | Kansas State vs. Tulane | Temple vs. Navy | Charlotte vs. North Carolina | UTSA vs. Texas State | East Carolina vs. Old Dominion
AAC Scores | Week 2
Memphis 38 – Troy 17
Memphis covered the 18.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 55.5-point total.
Memphis Top Performers
- Passing: Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: DeMeer Blankumsee (5 TAR, 4 REC, 50 YDS)
Troy Top Performers
- Passing: Matthew Caldwell (11-for-19, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Damien Taylor (7 ATT, 33 YDS)
- Receiving: Zeriah Beason (5 TAR, 4 REC, 60 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Troy
|Memphis
|251
|Total Yards
|372
|150
|Passing Yards
|161
|101
|Rushing Yards
|211
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Army 24 – Florida Atlantic 7
Army won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 41.5-point total.
Army Top Performers
- Passing: Bryson Daily (1-for-4, 44 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Noah Short (11 ATT, 160 YDS)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (1 TAR, 1 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida Atlantic Top Performers
- Passing: Cam Fancher (25-for-37, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: CJ Campbell (8 ATT, 20 YDS)
- Receiving: Omari Hayes (7 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Army
|Florida Atlantic
|449
|Total Yards
|235
|44
|Passing Yards
|193
|405
|Rushing Yards
|42
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Kansas State 34 – Tulane 27
Tulane covered the 8.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.
Kansas State Top Performers
- Passing: Avery Johnson (15-for-23, 181 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DJ Giddens (19 ATT, 114 YDS)
- Receiving: Giddens (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (19-for-29, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (21 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mario Williams (8 TAR, 6 REC, 128 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Kansas State
|Tulane
|396
|Total Yards
|491
|181
|Passing Yards
|342
|215
|Rushing Yards
|149
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Navy 38 – Temple 11
Navy covered the 11.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 42.5-point total.
Navy Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Horvath (5-for-9, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Horvath (15 ATT, 122 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (6 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
Temple Top Performers
- Passing: Forrest Brock (30-for-46, 277 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Antwain Littleton (9 ATT, 22 YDS)
- Receiving: Dante Wright (15 TAR, 11 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Temple
|Navy
|312
|Total Yards
|409
|277
|Passing Yards
|112
|35
|Rushing Yards
|297
|3
|Turnovers
|0
North Carolina 38 – Charlotte 20
Charlotte covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.
North Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Conner Harrell (16-for-25, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Davion Gause (16 ATT, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Christian Hamilton (2 TAR, 1 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
Charlotte Top Performers
- Passing: Max Brown (8-for-12, 175 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (8 ATT, 29 YDS)
- Receiving: Jairus Mack (5 TAR, 5 REC, 118 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|358
|Total Yards
|490
|309
|Passing Yards
|221
|49
|Rushing Yards
|269
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Texas State 49 – UTSA 10
Texas State covered the 2.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.
Texas State Top Performers
- Passing: Jordan McCloud (18-for-27, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Lincoln Pare (11 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Chris Dawn Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 150 YDS, 2 TDs)
UTSA Top Performers
- Passing: Eddie Lee Marburger (14-for-27, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Robert Henry (9 ATT, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: Willie McCoy (8 TAR, 3 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UTSA
|Texas State
|334
|Total Yards
|504
|252
|Passing Yards
|309
|82
|Rushing Yards
|195
|2
|Turnovers
|1
East Carolina 20 – Old Dominion 14
East Carolina won as a 1.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54-point total.
East Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Jake Garcia (25-for-38, 283 YDS, 0 TDs, 4 INTs)
- Rushing: Rahjai Harris (26 ATT, 131 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anthony Smith (7 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)
Old Dominion Top Performers
- Passing: Grant Wilson (20-for-34, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Aaron Young (25 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Diante Vines (6 TAR, 6 REC, 64 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|East Carolina
|Old Dominion
|466
|Total Yards
|287
|283
|Passing Yards
|192
|183
|Rushing Yards
|95
|4
|Turnovers
|2
AAC Games Next Week
North Texas Mean Green at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Memphis Tigers at Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Tulane Green Wave at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Appalachian State Mountaineers at East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Florida International Panthers at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
South Florida Bulls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Rice Owls at Houston Cougars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.