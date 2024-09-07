AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

Published 5:25 pm Saturday, September 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

AAC teams were in action for 12 games in the Week 2 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Troy vs. Memphis | Army vs. Florida Atlantic | Kansas State vs. Tulane | Temple vs. Navy | Charlotte vs. North Carolina | UTSA vs. Texas State | East Carolina vs. Old Dominion

AAC Scores | Week 2

Memphis 38 – Troy 17

Memphis covered the 18.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 55.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

  • Passing: Seth Henigan (20-for-32, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (17 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: DeMeer Blankumsee (5 TAR, 4 REC, 50 YDS)

Troy Top Performers

  • Passing: Matthew Caldwell (11-for-19, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Damien Taylor (7 ATT, 33 YDS)
  • Receiving: Zeriah Beason (5 TAR, 4 REC, 60 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Troy Memphis
251 Total Yards 372
150 Passing Yards 161
101 Rushing Yards 211
1 Turnovers 0

Army 24 – Florida Atlantic 7

Army won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 41.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (1-for-4, 44 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Noah Short (11 ATT, 160 YDS)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (1 TAR, 1 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida Atlantic Top Performers

  • Passing: Cam Fancher (25-for-37, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: CJ Campbell (8 ATT, 20 YDS)
  • Receiving: Omari Hayes (7 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Army Florida Atlantic
449 Total Yards 235
44 Passing Yards 193
405 Rushing Yards 42
1 Turnovers 1

Kansas State 34 – Tulane 27

Tulane covered the 8.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.

Kansas State Top Performers

  • Passing: Avery Johnson (15-for-23, 181 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: DJ Giddens (19 ATT, 114 YDS)
  • Receiving: Giddens (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Darian Mensah (19-for-29, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (21 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mario Williams (8 TAR, 6 REC, 128 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Kansas State Tulane
396 Total Yards 491
181 Passing Yards 342
215 Rushing Yards 149
0 Turnovers 2

Navy 38 – Temple 11

Navy covered the 11.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 42.5-point total.

Navy Top Performers

  • Passing: Blake Horvath (5-for-9, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Horvath (15 ATT, 122 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (6 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Top Performers

  • Passing: Forrest Brock (30-for-46, 277 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Antwain Littleton (9 ATT, 22 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dante Wright (15 TAR, 11 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Temple Navy
312 Total Yards 409
277 Passing Yards 112
35 Rushing Yards 297
3 Turnovers 0

North Carolina 38 – Charlotte 20

Charlotte covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.

North Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Conner Harrell (16-for-25, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Davion Gause (16 ATT, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Christian Hamilton (2 TAR, 1 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Charlotte Top Performers

  • Passing: Max Brown (8-for-12, 175 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (8 ATT, 29 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jairus Mack (5 TAR, 5 REC, 118 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Charlotte North Carolina
358 Total Yards 490
309 Passing Yards 221
49 Rushing Yards 269
0 Turnovers 1

Texas State 49 – UTSA 10

Texas State covered the 2.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Texas State Top Performers

  • Passing: Jordan McCloud (18-for-27, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Lincoln Pare (11 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Chris Dawn Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 150 YDS, 2 TDs)

UTSA Top Performers

  • Passing: Eddie Lee Marburger (14-for-27, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Robert Henry (9 ATT, 26 YDS)
  • Receiving: Willie McCoy (8 TAR, 3 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTSA Texas State
334 Total Yards 504
252 Passing Yards 309
82 Rushing Yards 195
2 Turnovers 1

East Carolina 20 – Old Dominion 14

East Carolina won as a 1.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54-point total.

East Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Jake Garcia (25-for-38, 283 YDS, 0 TDs, 4 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rahjai Harris (26 ATT, 131 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anthony Smith (7 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)

Old Dominion Top Performers

  • Passing: Grant Wilson (20-for-34, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Aaron Young (25 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Diante Vines (6 TAR, 6 REC, 64 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

East Carolina Old Dominion
466 Total Yards 287
283 Passing Yards 192
183 Rushing Yards 95
4 Turnovers 2

AAC Games Next Week

North Texas Mean Green at Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Memphis Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Tulane Green Wave at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

UAB Blazers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Florida International Panthers at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

South Florida Bulls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Rice Owls at Houston Cougars

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 1 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 1 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 8

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 8

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 2 2024

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow