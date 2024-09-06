WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 5
Published 12:39 am Friday, September 6, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 5
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (-2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (166.5)
- Prediction: Dream 86, Wings 79
How to Watch
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Aces (+1.5)
- Total Pick: Under (163.5)
- Prediction: Sun 83, Aces 79
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (169.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 84, Fever 81
How to Watch
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sky (-5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (163.5)
- Prediction: Sky 84, Sparks 78
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
