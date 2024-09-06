WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 5 Published 12:39 am Friday, September 6, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 5

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Dream (-2.5)

Dream (-2.5) Total Pick: Under (166.5)

Under (166.5) Prediction: Dream 86, Wings 79

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Aces (+1.5)

Aces (+1.5) Total Pick: Under (163.5)

Under (163.5) Prediction: Sun 83, Aces 79

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) Total Pick: Under (169.5)

Under (169.5) Prediction: Lynx 84, Fever 81

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (-5.5)

Sky (-5.5) Total Pick: Under (163.5)

Under (163.5) Prediction: Sky 84, Sparks 78

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

