Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 8
Published 3:38 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-0) go on the road to play the Chicago Bears (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Interested in watching this matchup? You can find it on TV.
Sep 8, 2024: Titans vs. Bears Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC
55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Chicago
|–
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|New York
|–
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Green Bay
|–
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Miami
|–
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Indianapolis
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Buffalo
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Detroit
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|New England
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Los Angeles
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Minnesota
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Houston
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Washington
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jacksonville
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Cincinnati
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Indianapolis
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jacksonville
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Houston
|–
|–
Bears Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|96 REC / 1,364 YDS / 8 TD / 80.2 YPG
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|108 REC / 1,243 YDS / 7 TD / 95.6 YPG
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|1,049 YDS / 5 TD / 65.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC
39 REC / 214 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|73 REC / 719 YDS / 6 TD / 44.9 YPG
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|153 TKL / 8 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 3 INT
|Montez Sweat
|DL
|57 TKL / 14 TFL / 12.5 SACK
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|113 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 INT / 7 PD
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|105 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Bears Injuries
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats (2023): 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Heel
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Receiving Stats (2023): 150 TAR | 108 REC | 1,243 YDS | 7 TDs
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats (2023): 12.5 Sacks | 14.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats (2023): 3.5 Sacks | 9.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats (2023): 5.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Rushing Stats (2023): 81 ATT | 352 YDS | 2 TDs
- Receiving Stats (2023): 40 TAR | 34 REC | 209 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 6 GP
- Injury: Quad
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
Zacch Pickens | DL (Out)
Keenan Allen | WR (Questionable)
Montez Sweat | DL (Questionable)
DeMarcus Walker | DL (Questionable)
Darrell Taylor | DL (Questionable)
Roschon Johnson | RB (Unspecified)
Ryan Bates | OL (Unspecified)
Marcedes Lewis | TE (Unspecified)
Kiran Amegadjie | OL (Unspecified)
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|at Houston
|–
|NBC
|9/22/2024
|at Indianapolis
|–
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Los Angeles
|–
|FOX
|10/6/2024
|Carolina
|–
|FOX
|10/13/2024
|Jacksonville
|–
|NFL Network
|10/27/2024
|at Washington
|–
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|at Arizona
|–
|CBS
|11/10/2024
|New England
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Green Bay
|–
|FOX
|11/24/2024
|Minnesota
|–
|FOX
|11/28/2024
|at Detroit
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|at San Francisco
|–
|FOX
|12/16/2024
|at Minnesota
|–
|ABC
|12/22/2024
|Detroit
|–
|FOX
|12/26/2024
|Seattle
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|TBD
|at Green Bay
|–
|–