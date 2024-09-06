Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 8

Published 3:38 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) go on the road to play the Chicago Bears (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Interested in watching this matchup? You can find it on TV.

Sep 8, 2024: Titans vs. Bears Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, September 8, 2024
  • Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Stadium: Soldier Field

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC
55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG
DeAndre Hopkins WR 75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG
Will Levis QB 1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG
Ernest Jones LB 145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Harold Landry OLB 70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Roger McCreary CB 86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Chicago FOX
9/15/2024 New York CBS
9/22/2024 Green Bay FOX
9/30/2024 at Miami ESPN
10/13/2024 Indianapolis CBS
10/20/2024 at Buffalo CBS
10/27/2024 at Detroit FOX
11/3/2024 New England FOX
11/10/2024 at Los Angeles FOX
11/17/2024 Minnesota CBS
11/24/2024 at Houston CBS
12/1/2024 at Washington CBS
12/8/2024 Jacksonville CBS
12/15/2024 Cincinnati FOX
12/22/2024 at Indianapolis CBS
12/29/2024 at Jacksonville CBS
TBD Houston

Bears Key Players

Name Position Stats
D.J. Moore WR 96 REC / 1,364 YDS / 8 TD / 80.2 YPG
Keenan Allen WR 108 REC / 1,243 YDS / 7 TD / 95.6 YPG
D’Andre Swift RB 1,049 YDS / 5 TD / 65.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC
39 REC / 214 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
Cole Kmet TE 73 REC / 719 YDS / 6 TD / 44.9 YPG
T.J. Edwards LB 153 TKL / 8 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 3 INT
Montez Sweat DL 57 TKL / 14 TFL / 12.5 SACK
Tremaine Edmunds LB 113 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 INT / 7 PD
Jaquan Brisker DB 105 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Bears Injuries

    Zacch Pickens | DL (Out)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats (2023): 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Keenan Allen | WR (Questionable)

    • Injury: Heel
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Receiving Stats (2023): 150 TAR | 108 REC | 1,243 YDS | 7 TDs

    Montez Sweat | DL (Questionable)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats (2023): 12.5 Sacks | 14.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs

    DeMarcus Walker | DL (Questionable)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats (2023): 3.5 Sacks | 9.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Darrell Taylor | DL (Questionable)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats (2023): 5.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Roschon Johnson | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Rushing Stats (2023): 81 ATT | 352 YDS | 2 TDs
    • Receiving Stats (2023): 40 TAR | 34 REC | 209 YDS | 0 TDs

    Ryan Bates | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

    Marcedes Lewis | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 6 GP

    Kiran Amegadjie | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Quad
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Tennessee FOX
9/15/2024 at Houston NBC
9/22/2024 at Indianapolis CBS
9/29/2024 Los Angeles FOX
10/6/2024 Carolina FOX
10/13/2024 Jacksonville NFL Network
10/27/2024 at Washington CBS
11/3/2024 at Arizona CBS
11/10/2024 New England FOX
11/17/2024 Green Bay FOX
11/24/2024 Minnesota FOX
11/28/2024 at Detroit CBS
12/8/2024 at San Francisco FOX
12/16/2024 at Minnesota ABC
12/22/2024 Detroit FOX
12/26/2024 Seattle Amazon Prime Video
TBD at Green Bay

