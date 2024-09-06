Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 8 Published 3:38 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) go on the road to play the Chicago Bears (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Interested in watching this matchup? You can find it on TV.

Sep 8, 2024: Titans vs. Bears Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Soldier Field

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC

55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG DeAndre Hopkins WR 75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG Will Levis QB 1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT

57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG Ernest Jones LB 145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK Harold Landry OLB 70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Roger McCreary CB 86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Chicago – FOX 9/15/2024 New York – CBS 9/22/2024 Green Bay – FOX 9/30/2024 at Miami – ESPN 10/13/2024 Indianapolis – CBS 10/20/2024 at Buffalo – CBS 10/27/2024 at Detroit – FOX 11/3/2024 New England – FOX 11/10/2024 at Los Angeles – FOX 11/17/2024 Minnesota – CBS 11/24/2024 at Houston – CBS 12/1/2024 at Washington – CBS 12/8/2024 Jacksonville – CBS 12/15/2024 Cincinnati – FOX 12/22/2024 at Indianapolis – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jacksonville – CBS TBD Houston – –

Bears Key Players

Name Position Stats D.J. Moore WR 96 REC / 1,364 YDS / 8 TD / 80.2 YPG Keenan Allen WR 108 REC / 1,243 YDS / 7 TD / 95.6 YPG D’Andre Swift RB 1,049 YDS / 5 TD / 65.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC

39 REC / 214 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG Cole Kmet TE 73 REC / 719 YDS / 6 TD / 44.9 YPG T.J. Edwards LB 153 TKL / 8 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 3 INT Montez Sweat DL 57 TKL / 14 TFL / 12.5 SACK Tremaine Edmunds LB 113 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 INT / 7 PD Jaquan Brisker DB 105 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Bears Injuries

Zacch Pickens | DL (Out) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats (2023): 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Keenan Allen | WR (Questionable) Injury: Heel

Heel

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Receiving Stats (2023): 150 TAR | 108 REC | 1,243 YDS | 7 TDs

150 TAR | 108 REC | 1,243 YDS | 7 TDs Montez Sweat | DL (Questionable) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats (2023): 12.5 Sacks | 14.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs

12.5 Sacks | 14.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs DeMarcus Walker | DL (Questionable) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats (2023): 3.5 Sacks | 9.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

3.5 Sacks | 9.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Darrell Taylor | DL (Questionable) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats (2023): 5.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

5.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Roschon Johnson | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Rushing Stats (2023): 81 ATT | 352 YDS | 2 TDs

81 ATT | 352 YDS | 2 TDs

Receiving Stats (2023): 40 TAR | 34 REC | 209 YDS | 0 TDs

40 TAR | 34 REC | 209 YDS | 0 TDs Ryan Bates | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis | TE (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 6 GP

6 GP Kiran Amegadjie | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Quad

Quad

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Schedule