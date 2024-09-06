Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7 Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

Jaxson Dart will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) into their matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, keep reading.

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 418 YDS (81.5%) / 5 TD / 0 INT

27 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 27 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 8 REC / 179 YDS / 2 TD / 179 YPG Matt Jones RB 68 YDS / 2 TD / 68 YPG / 22.7 YPC Cayden Lee WR 4 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD / 78 YPG Chris Paul Jr. LB 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK Kam Franklin DL 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK J.J. Pegues DL 5 TKL / 3 TFL Trey Amos DB 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest – 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern – 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky – 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Middle Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Frank Peasant RB 49 YDS / 2 TD / 49 YPG / 4.9 YPC Jaiden Credle RB 35 YDS / 1 TD / 35 YPG / 3.5 YPC

3 REC / 19 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG Nicholas Vattiato QB 210 YDS (57.1%) / 1 TD / 1 INT Myles Butler WR 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD / 43 YPG John Howse IV DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Brandon Buckner DL 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK James Gillespie DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Trenton Ferrell DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL

Middle Tennessee Schedule