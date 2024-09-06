Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7
Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
Jaxson Dart will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) into their matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET.
For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, keep reading.
Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|418 YDS (81.5%) / 5 TD / 0 INT
27 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 27 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|8 REC / 179 YDS / 2 TD / 179 YPG
|Matt Jones
|RB
|68 YDS / 2 TD / 68 YPG / 22.7 YPC
|Cayden Lee
|WR
|4 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD / 78 YPG
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Kam Franklin
|DL
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|J.J. Pegues
|DL
|5 TKL / 3 TFL
|Trey Amos
|DB
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Middle Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Frank Peasant
|RB
|49 YDS / 2 TD / 49 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Jaiden Credle
|RB
|35 YDS / 1 TD / 35 YPG / 3.5 YPC
3 REC / 19 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
|Nicholas Vattiato
|QB
|210 YDS (57.1%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
|Myles Butler
|WR
|4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD / 43 YPG
|John Howse IV
|DB
|4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Brandon Buckner
|DL
|1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|James Gillespie
|DL
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Trenton Ferrell
|DB
|4 TKL / 1 TFL
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Tennessee Tech
|W 32-25
|9/7/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Western Kentucky
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Duke
|–
|9/28/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|10/10/2024
|at Louisiana Tech
|–
|10/15/2024
|vs. Kennesaw State
|–
|10/23/2024
|at Jacksonville State
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTEP
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Liberty
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. New Mexico State
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Florida International
|–