Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7

Published 4:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 7

Jaxson Dart will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) into their matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, keep reading.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
  • Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 418 YDS (81.5%) / 5 TD / 0 INT
27 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 27 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 8 REC / 179 YDS / 2 TD / 179 YPG
Matt Jones RB 68 YDS / 2 TD / 68 YPG / 22.7 YPC
Cayden Lee WR 4 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD / 78 YPG
Chris Paul Jr. LB 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Kam Franklin DL 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
J.J. Pegues DL 5 TKL / 3 TFL
Trey Amos DB 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Middle Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Frank Peasant RB 49 YDS / 2 TD / 49 YPG / 4.9 YPC
Jaiden Credle RB 35 YDS / 1 TD / 35 YPG / 3.5 YPC
3 REC / 19 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
Nicholas Vattiato QB 210 YDS (57.1%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
Myles Butler WR 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD / 43 YPG
John Howse IV DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Brandon Buckner DL 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
James Gillespie DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Trenton Ferrell DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Tennessee Tech W 32-25
9/7/2024 at Ole Miss
9/14/2024 vs. Western Kentucky
9/21/2024 vs. Duke
9/28/2024 at Memphis
10/10/2024 at Louisiana Tech
10/15/2024 vs. Kennesaw State
10/23/2024 at Jacksonville State
11/2/2024 at UTEP
11/9/2024 vs. Liberty
11/23/2024 vs. New Mexico State
11/30/2024 at Florida International

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 8

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 8

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Troy on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 7

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Troy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 6

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow