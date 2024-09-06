Where to Watch Memphis vs. Troy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7
Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
The Troy Trojans (0-1) are in action on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium versus Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (1-0).
See how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.
Memphis vs. Troy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|308 YDS (73.3%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|46 YDS / 2 TD / 46 YPG / 4.6 YPC
|Brendan Doyle
|TE
|2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD / 33 YPG
|Anthony Landphere
|TE
|2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG
|William Whitlow Jr.
|DL
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Bryce Edmondson
|LB
|1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Matt Hudson
|LB
|0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|10/11/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Troy Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Damien Taylor
|RB
|103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG / 9.4 YPC
|Devonte Ross
|WR
|7 REC / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG
|Will Crowder
|QB
|201 YDS (66.7%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
28 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
|Gerald Green
|RB
|40 YDS / 1 TD / 40 YPG / 3.6 YPC
|Jordan Stringer
|LB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL
|Justin Powe
|DB
|9 TKL / 0 TFL
|Brendan Jackson
|LB
|7 TKL / 1 TFL
|Damaje Yancey
|DB
|6 TKL / 1 TFL
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Nevada
|L 28-26
|9/7/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Iowa
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Florida A&M
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Louisiana-Monroe
|–
|10/3/2024
|vs. Texas State
|–
|10/15/2024
|at South Alabama
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Arkansas State
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Coastal Carolina
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia Southern
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Louisiana
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Southern Miss
|–