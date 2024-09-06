Where to Watch Memphis vs. Troy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7 Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

The Troy Trojans (0-1) are in action on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium versus Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (1-0).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.

Memphis vs. Troy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Seth Henigan QB 308 YDS (73.3%) / 2 TD / 0 INT Mario Anderson RB 46 YDS / 2 TD / 46 YPG / 4.6 YPC Brendan Doyle TE 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD / 33 YPG Anthony Landphere TE 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG William Whitlow Jr. DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Bryce Edmondson LB 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Elijah Herring LB 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Matt Hudson LB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy – 9/14/2024 at Florida State – 9/21/2024 at Navy – 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 10/11/2024 at South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Troy Key Players

Name Position Stats Damien Taylor RB 103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG / 9.4 YPC Devonte Ross WR 7 REC / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG Will Crowder QB 201 YDS (66.7%) / 1 TD / 0 INT

28 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG Gerald Green RB 40 YDS / 1 TD / 40 YPG / 3.6 YPC Jordan Stringer LB 7 TKL / 0 TFL Justin Powe DB 9 TKL / 0 TFL Brendan Jackson LB 7 TKL / 1 TFL Damaje Yancey DB 6 TKL / 1 TFL

Troy Schedule