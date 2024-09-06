Where to Watch Memphis vs. Troy on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 7

Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Troy Trojans (0-1) are in action on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium versus Seth Henigan and the Memphis Tigers (1-0).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.

Memphis vs. Troy Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 7, 2024
  • Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Seth Henigan QB 308 YDS (73.3%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
Mario Anderson RB 46 YDS / 2 TD / 46 YPG / 4.6 YPC
Brendan Doyle TE 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD / 33 YPG
Anthony Landphere TE 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD / 29 YPG
William Whitlow Jr. DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Bryce Edmondson LB 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Elijah Herring LB 1 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Matt Hudson LB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy
9/14/2024 at Florida State
9/21/2024 at Navy
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
10/11/2024 at South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Troy Key Players

Name Position Stats
Damien Taylor RB 103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG / 9.4 YPC
Devonte Ross WR 7 REC / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 103 YPG
Will Crowder QB 201 YDS (66.7%) / 1 TD / 0 INT
28 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
Gerald Green RB 40 YDS / 1 TD / 40 YPG / 3.6 YPC
Jordan Stringer LB 7 TKL / 0 TFL
Justin Powe DB 9 TKL / 0 TFL
Brendan Jackson LB 7 TKL / 1 TFL
Damaje Yancey DB 6 TKL / 1 TFL

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Nevada L 28-26
9/7/2024 at Memphis
9/14/2024 at Iowa
9/21/2024 vs. Florida A&M
9/28/2024 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
10/3/2024 vs. Texas State
10/15/2024 at South Alabama
10/26/2024 at Arkansas State
11/2/2024 vs. Coastal Carolina
11/16/2024 at Georgia Southern
11/23/2024 at Louisiana
11/30/2024 vs. Southern Miss

