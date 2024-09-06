Titans vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 1 Published 2:41 pm Friday, September 6, 2024

One of the best pass-catchers in football last year will be featured when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Several of the top contributors for the Bears and the Titans will have player props on the table for this contest.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tony Pollard – 42.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 9.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Tyjae Spears – 34.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 15.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Will Levis 238.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 7.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) –

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen – – 49.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Gerald Everett – – 12.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Khalil Herbert – 29.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) – Cole Kmet – – 22.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) D.J. Moore – – 60.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Rome Odunze – – 43.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) D’Andre Swift – 43.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 12.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Caleb Williams 237.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 18.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) –

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.