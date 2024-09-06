MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 7
Published 8:34 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park.
Check out our betting breakdown for the MLB’s action on Saturday.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 7
Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-120) over the Nationals (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA)
New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +120
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (120) over the Yankees (-145)
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.52 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +150
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-185) over the Rays (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-7, 3.6 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.76 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 5, Tigers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the Tigers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (3-1, 3.25 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA)
- Reds Starter: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +140
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 6, Diamondbacks 5
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-165) over the Diamondbacks (+140)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +190
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-250) over the Marlins (+190)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29 ERA)
Washington Nationals (62-78) at Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates () over the Nationals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.88 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.27 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +115
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 6, Angels 5
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-140) over the Angels (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Rockies 3
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -200
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +165
- Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 5, White Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-200) over the White Sox (+165)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (105) over the Mariners (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (120) over the Twins (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.7 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +140
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Blue Jays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-165) over the Blue Jays (+140)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (14-9, 3.59 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-155) over the Giants (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.43 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Guardians ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.53 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
