MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 6
Published 5:34 pm Friday, September 6, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros.
For a breakdown of all the important matchups in the MLB today, dive into our betting preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 6
New York Yankees (81-60) at Chicago Cubs (72-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (100) over the Yankees (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (53-89) at Milwaukee Brewers (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -225
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +180
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 6, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-225) over the Rockies (+180)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-10, 4.69 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (69-71) at Baltimore Orioles (81-60)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Orioles 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-160) over the Rays (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.51 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-2, 3.49 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (68-73) at New York Mets (76-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +150
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-185) over the Reds (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 4.99 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) at Miami Marlins (52-88)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -275
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +220
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-275) over the Marlins (+220)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Austin Kitchen (0-0, 9 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (32-109) at Boston Red Sox (70-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -275
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +225
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-275) over the White Sox (+225)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.53 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.62 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (67-74) at Atlanta Braves (76-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Blue Jays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-175) over the Blue Jays (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 4.07 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (58-82) at Texas Rangers (68-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +135
- Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 3
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160) over the Angels (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.6 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (76-64) at Kansas City Royals (76-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins +115
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Twins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-135) over the Twins (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62) at Houston Astros (75-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-175) over the Diamondbacks (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (71-70) at St. Louis Cardinals (71-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (100) over the Mariners (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-8, 3.3 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (71-70) at Oakland Athletics (61-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +130
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 6, Tigers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (130) over the Tigers (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.5 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (69-72) at San Diego Padres (80-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -225
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +180
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-225) over the Giants (+180)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (80-60) at Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +130
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-155) over the Guardians (+130)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-2, 3 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.38 ERA)
